ALBANY -- With a global pandemic raging, U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop says he thinks he is in the perfect position to assist both the residents of the 2nd Congressional District and the country at large.
Bishop, who has served nearly 28 years in the seat, has been dogged by ethics allegations this year. He said his office is dealing with the issues raised in a lengthy report that alleged campaign funds were diverted for personal use.
The Albany Democrat faces Republican Don Cole in Tuesday's general election. Cole has made those ethics allegations a major issue in his campaign.
During the pandemic, Bishop said, he has worked to assist his constituents and the nation through support of legislation to provide relief to those who have been affected.
That included the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic (CARES) Act that provided $1,200 stimulus checks to Americans as well as unemployment payments and assistance to businesses. It also helped provide supplies to hospitals on the front lines treating patients.
He said he also has supported a second round of assistance through the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Solutions (HEROS) Act that was passed in May in the House but not taken up by the Senate.
During the crisis, Bishop said he also was involved in expanding programs that provide food for people in need, including a U.S. Department of Agriculture relief program that allowed farmers who were unable to sell their crops to restaurants due to the pandemic to distribute produce to food banks.
“Working with the USDA, we were able to adjust regulations so children who were not going to school would have food delivered to them,” Bishop said.
As the only member of the Georgia delegation on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, and as chairman of that committee’s Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies, Bishop said he can continue to help meet the threat posed by the novel coronavirus and address the needs it has created.
“The other thing is I’m uniquely positioned to be able to deliver to the citizens of the Second Congressional District and the people of the country through appropriations,” he said. “We are in a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.
“It didn’t go far enough,” he said of the CARES Act. “There are tremendous challenges.”
In pre-pandemic times, Bishop said he has supported the region by bringing home $22 billion over the years to benefit residents. Those funds have included water and sewer projects that have allowed for the location and expansion of industry in the area.
That money has gone “to improve our schools, create jobs, boost our local economy and support our law enforcement,” he said.
He also pointed to his work protecting military bases in the region and an expansion at Fort Benning that brought 29,000 jobs to the area. He also said he pushed for rural broadband, which has become crucial as many students continue to receive instruction online.
“We’ve been able to put almost $1 billion into rural broadband in the last two years,” he said. “Just like rural electric connection was important in the 1920s, we’ve got to have connectivity. I believe very strongly, and I am very, very, very committed to making sure our rural communities are connected to the internet.”
Bishop said he does not see his long tenure in elected office, which includes 16 years in the Georgia General Assembly prior to his election to Congress, as an issue, but rather experience that has taught him to work through the legislative process.
Addressing the ethics report, Bishop said he has hired a law firm and accounting firm to review all campaign spending since 2013 to the present and also has a new campaign treasurer in place.
“We’re making immediate corrections and working actively and working to make sure we are in full compliance with ethics requirements,” he said. “We do make mistakes. We’ve acknowledged I did not engage in the level of oversight I should (have).
“That’s why we have acknowledged and taken the steps to correct them. I’m just trying to take whatever corrective steps are appropriate working with the committee.”
