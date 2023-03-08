WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr. announced his support Wednesday for passage of H.R. 815, the Removing Extraneous Loopholes Insuring Every Veteran Emergency (RELIEVE) Act. This bill allows the Veterans Affairs Department to reimburse veterans for the costs of emergency medical care received at non-VA medical facilities during the first 60 days of their enrollment in the VA's health care system.

“Our veterans should not be in limbo or second-guess seeking emergency medical care out of fear of costly medical bills when they enroll in the VA health care system,” Bishop said in a news release. “This bill helps close the gap between enrollment and qualifying for coverage and goes a long way toward ensuring that our veterans avoid medical debt for seeking emergency care that they need.”

