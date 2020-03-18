ALBANY – As concern over the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow, Congressman Sanford Bishop was in Albany Wednesday to meet with Phoebe Putney Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner to get an update on the regional situation.
“We have been touching base with the health systems across the Second Congressional District," Bishop said. "We were on a conference call with Piedmont that covers Columbus and the northern area. And, of course, we are here at Phoebe that has four hospitals to see how we can be supportive and find out what’s going on. Let’s be safe, practice social distancing and follow the guidelines being put out by the CDC; it’s a very serious situation and we want to do everything we can to contain it and limit its spread.”
Asked if he could recall anything comparable to this during his time in Washington, Bishop replied, “No. Not in my lifetime have I seen a pandemic that is spread like this. What is happening in Georgia is remarkable. We must come together to keep the trajectory flat.”
Steiner said that he and others addressing the local COVID-19 situation had been in close contact with Bishop since the virus first impacted the region and that Bishop is "truly a champion for health care in southwest Georgia.”
“I’m here to offer any support that I can," Bishop said. "In Washington, we are passing supplemental budget packages to ensure the necessary resources are there. The week before last, we passed an $8.3 billion supplemental package to assist the FDA to do what is necessary to get testing equipment and amend regulatory efforts to expedite our response.”
The Congressman went on to say that a variety of supplemental packages were being put forward to address the nutritional and financial needs of those impacted by the indirect consequences of the pandemic.
“We had to do supplemental appropriations for the emergency food assistance program so the food banks can be stocked," Bishop said. "There are people who will actually need cash, paid sick leave and unemployment benefits. All jurisdictions of the House subcommittees, appropriations committees and authorizing committees have had to kick into action to make sure the areas they are responsible for are ready to ensure the resources are available for those that are impacted, and that is all of us.
“So I’m here at Phoebe to tour the command center. I am very pleased at the response that Scott Steiner and the Phoebe system have undertaken to make sure the people in southwest Georgia are in a position to limit the spike of this terrible scourge.”
In a conversation prior to the news conference, the congressman acknowledged Americans will have to change the way they live for the time being.
“The war on terror changed that, and this is going to change it even more,” Bishop said in a soft somber tone.
