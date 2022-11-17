WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., commemorated the one-year anniversary of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s enactment by listing funds that have been allocated in his district.
Bishop supported the bipartisan infrastructure bill’s approval in Congress. Since then, the law has funded projects throughout Georgia, including in middle and southwest Georgia.
“From making our roads, railways, bridges, and airports safer and more efficient to core quality-of-life water system projects and ensuring all communities have access to affordable high-speed internet, the bipartisan infrastructure law is delivering for Georgia,” Bishop said in a news release. “I am proud to have supported this bill and am pleased to see so many vital projects already being funded, not just in middle and southwest Georgia, but across the state. Today’s investments will improve the resiliency of our supply chain, help reduce inflation, and make our country stronger.”
A total of $4,850,854,005 in federal funds have been announced for the state of Georgia, its local governments, and families through the IIJA, including:
-- $3,504,890,196 to the state of Georgia for roads, bridges, and other major and safety projects through the Federal Highway Administration, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration;
-- $4,345,000 to the Macon and Chattahoochee school districts as well as the Pataula Charter Academy in Edison for electric buses;
-- $5,264,680 to county and regional airports in Albany, Americus, Bainbridge, Blakely, Butler, Cairo, Camilla, Columbus, Cordele, Dawson, Donalsonville, and Montezuma as well as the Middle Georgia Regional Airport and Macon Downtown Airport ,as well as $158,490,346 for more than 70 other local and major airports throughout Georgia;
-- $47,775,000 in USDA Watershed & Flood Prevention awards affecting Calhoun, Dougherty, Macon and Mitchell Counties and an additional $21,507,000 for similar projects in other parts of Georgia;
-- 515,558 Georgia households have enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program to help families afford high-speed internet;
-- $29,599,000 through the Army Corps of Engineers for climate, energy and environment resilience projects in Georgia;
-- $52,150,000 for the Port of Savannah expansion and improvements as well as $16,002,007 for other ports and waterway projects in Georgia;
-- $279,872,340 from the Federal Transit Administration for public transportation projects throughout Georgia.