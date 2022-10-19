Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, D-Ga., visited several sites throughout southwest Georgia this week to meet with U.S. Department of Agriculture researchers as well as a wide range of growers and agribusiness owners.
DAWSON – Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, D-Ga., visited several sites throughout southwest Georgia this week to meet with U.S. Department of Agriculture researchers as well as a wide range of growers and agribusiness owners.
Bishop discussed the state of the peanut, pecan, cotton, fruit and vegetable industries, which are vital to Georgia’s agriculture economy, as well as the federal programs that support and promote these industries that he champions as the chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture and as a member of the House Agriculture Committee.
“Congress plays an important role ensuring that Americans continue to have safe, abundant, and affordable food and fibers," Bishop said. "This is the food on the tables of American families and the raw materials that drive other important industries like textiles and construction.
"I am working hard in Congress to ensure federal agriculture programs that support our farmers, ranchers and producers are fully-funded, and visits like these let me know how they are improving the lives of Georgians.”
Georgia — especially its 2nd Congressional District — is an agricultural powerhouse. Out of the entire country, Georgia is No. 1 in pecans, peanuts and broilers; No. 2 in cotton, watermelon and cottonseed; No. 3 in peaches and cantaloupe; No. 4 in vegetable sales, and No. 5 in tobacco.
Bishop began Tuesday’s tour by visiting the USDA National Peanut Research Laboratory in Dawson, where he heard from researchers about the latest work to combat and eliminate Aflatoxin — a naturally occurring fungal byproduct — from peanuts.
Following the laboratory site visit, Bishop toured Lee Farms and McCleskey Cotton Gin in Bronwood. He then went on to Camilla, where he toured sweet corn fields and blueberry orchards with J.E.T. Farms Georgia and the pecan orchards at Schermer Pecans.
During the site visits, Bishop was joined by local farmers as well as representatives from several agriculture industry groups.
As the chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies, the congressman leads the crafting of the annual federal funding bill that is vital to America’s agriculture industry and the communities that support it.
As part of the Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations bill, he secured $1.16 billion for the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service that supports programs to help control or eradicate invasive plant and animal pests and diseases that can cripple U.S. producers. He is also leading the effort in the U.S. House of Representatives to provide $3.6 billion for agriculture research programs. These funds support projects at institutions like the National Peanut Research Laboratory in Dawson, as well as 1890 land grant institutions like Fort Valley State University and partner institutions like the University of Georgia and its extension service throughout the state.
Bishop also secured $244 million in the House-passed version of the funding bill to facilitate the movement of agricultural products and open market opportunities.
The House Agriculture Committee has held more than 60 hearings and business meetings since the beginning of 2021 in preparation for the 2023 Farm Bill. Bishop has participated in hearings during which the committee has heard from agricultural producers, university experts and stakeholder witnesses. The farm tour provided the congressman with additional insight that he can bring to the committee as it continues its work on the Farm Bill.