sanford bishop.jpg

Sanford Bishop

 File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., supported H.R. 8404, the Respect for Marriage Act, which was approved by the United States House of Representatives by a bipartisan vote of 258-169. The Respect for Marriage Act provides full faith and credit under federal law to same-sex and interracial marriages and requires all states to recognize them as long as they are valid in the state they are performed.

The House approved this legislation in July, and it was subsequently amended in the United States Senate to clarify that places of worship, faith-based social agencies, and other religious nonprofits are not required to provide goods or services or to perform or celebrate a wedding that is inconsistent with their beliefs.

