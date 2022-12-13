WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., supported H.R. 8404, the Respect for Marriage Act, which was approved by the United States House of Representatives by a bipartisan vote of 258-169. The Respect for Marriage Act provides full faith and credit under federal law to same-sex and interracial marriages and requires all states to recognize them as long as they are valid in the state they are performed.
The House approved this legislation in July, and it was subsequently amended in the United States Senate to clarify that places of worship, faith-based social agencies, and other religious nonprofits are not required to provide goods or services or to perform or celebrate a wedding that is inconsistent with their beliefs.
“The United States Constitution guarantees everyone equal treatment under the law — especially for the ultimate expression of love and commitment — regardless of race, sex or national origin, and the Respect for Marriage Act affirms this right,” Bishop said in a news release. “At the same time, this legislation guarantees the right of all houses of worship to express their devotion to their maker as they see fit and respects the authority of states to establish conditions to grant marriages.”
The bill now heads to the White House for President Biden to sign into law.