TIFTON — Black History Month activities at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College begin Sunday with a kick-off performance by ABAC musicians and a speech by Judge Larry Mims at 6 p.m. in Driggers Hall.
ABAC fine arts major Elijah Alford organized the program.
“The reason I put this program together is to challenge everyone to think about what black history means to them,” Alford said. “Perhaps it’s a friend, teacher, coach, or musician. In some form, everyone has been positively affected by black history.”
Alford will play his saxophone as a part of the event.
Other events during the month include 7 p.m. movie nights in the ABAC Lakeside lobby featuring “Candyman” on Monday, “The Photograph” on Feb. 14, and “Harriett” on Feb. 28.
An essay contest will begin on Tuesday, and winners will be selected on Feb. 21. The first-place essay winner will receive a $100 prize and the second-place finisher will receive a $50 reward. There will be a Young Black Professionals Panel on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. in Bowen Hall 100.
The New Georgia Project collaborated with the Black History Month events to offer voter registration on Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Donaldson Dining Hall Lobby.
While supplies last, a Bears to Build event will be held in the Thrash Wellness Center on Valentine’s Day from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Students must have a valid ABAC ID. The event is sponsored by CAB and Active Minds.
A presentation of “Birth and Beyond Midwifery,” is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Bowen 100 on Feb. 21. Jayma Holt, a midwife from St. Petersburg, Fla., will give the presentation. Dinner will be provided for the first 20 guests.
“Culture Shock” is the title of a presentation scheduled for 6 p.m. in Bowen 100 on Feb. 23. Participants will engage in an open dialogue about personal identity, life experiences, and embracing individuality.
ABAC-Bainbridge is sponsoring an essay contest for fourth-, eighth-, and 12th-graders in the Early County School System. The top three finishers in each of the grades will receive prizes. The essays will be collected on Feb. 18, and the winners will be announced on Feb. 25. Frederick Shorter is coordinating the event for the third consecutive year.
Black History Month activities culminate with, “Let’s Talk: Unspoken Truths and Taboos,” a virtual event via Teams with social worker Regina Scruggs. The event will be in the Donaldson Dining Hall on Feb. 28 from noon to 12:50 p.m. Students without a meal plan should arrive early for a complimentary meal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.