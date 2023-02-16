An unarmed Black man who was shot and killed by a Shreveport, Louisiana, police officer had previously sued the police department, alleging excessive force, according to a lawsuit obtained by CNN.

Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed earlier this month after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex, according to Louisiana State Police. When police arrived, Bagley jumped down from an apartment balcony and fled, and after a brief foot chase, one officer fatally shot Bagley -- who was later found to be unarmed, state police said.

CNN's Leidy Cook contributed to this report.

