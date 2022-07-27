Astronomers have spied a "black widow" lurking in space 3,000 light-years from Earth, and it's a record-breaking cosmic object.

Called a neutron star, the dense, collapsed remnants of a massive star weighs more than twice the mass of our sun, making it the heaviest neutron star known to date. The object spins 707 times per second, which also makes it one of the fastest-spinning neutron stars in the Milky Way.

