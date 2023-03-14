Blackout: Replacing lights in Georgia tunnel will cost millions

Georgia DOT said electrical panels in the tunnel keep keep flooding and need to be relocated.

ATLANTA (WANF) -- Hundreds of thousands of drivers already know what it’s like driving through Buckhead’s Georgia 400 tunnel on a bright sunny day. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) call center received multiple complaints over the last year.

“This is particularly hazardous when one goes from the bright sunshine to pitch black, you are blinded, and everyone is slamming on their brakes,” one caller complained, while another said. “Some car’s lights don’t automatically turn on, so you can’t see other cars around you. Please, please, please fix and replace these lights.”

