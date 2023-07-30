Blast rips through political gathering in Pakistan, killing at least 44

In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after a bomb explosion in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, on July 30.

 Rescue 1122 Head Quarters/AP

(CNN) — At least 44 people died after a suicide bomber attacked a political convention organized by an Islamist party in northwestern Pakistan, police said.

More than 100 were injured, 17 critically, in the attack targeting members of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, who had gathered in the town of Khar, close to the border with Afghanistan.

