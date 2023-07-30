Blast rips through political gathering in Pakistan, killing at least 54

In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after a bomb explosion in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, on July 30.

 Rescue 1122 Head Quarters/AP

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) — At least 54 people died after a suicide bomber attacked a political convention organized by an Islamist party in northwestern Pakistan on Sunday, police said.

Shaukat Abbas, deputy inspector general of police, said 12 of those who died were under the age of 12.

