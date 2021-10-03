Blast targeting Kabul mosque leaves 'a number of civilians dead,' Taliban say By Clarissa Ward, Tim Lister and Ehsan Popalzai, CNN Oct 3, 2021 Oct 3, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An explosion ripped through a crowd outside the entrance of a mosque in central Kabul on Sunday, leaving a number of civilians dead, a Taliban spokesman said.The blast targeted the gates of the Eidgah Mosque in the Afghan capital, where a funeral service for Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Muhajid's mother was being held.Reports on social media described a large detonation and emergency services rushing to the scene.There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Last month, the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad saw a spate of attacks against the Taliban by the group IS Khorasan (ISIS-K), an affiliate of ISIS.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +16 15 cars that have depreciated the most in 2021 All new cars depreciate, but some lose value more than others. CoPilot ranked the 15 vehicle models from 2018 to 2020 that depreciated the most in 2021. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Accidents, Disasters And Safety Afghanistan Asia Buildings And Structures Civilian Casualties Continents And Regions Explosions Kabul Middle East Middle East And North Africa Misc Organizations Mosques Points Of Interest Religious Buildings South Asia Taliban Unrest, Conflicts And War War Casualties More News News Several fires set, one arrested after University of Kentucky's win over Florida By Alta Spells, CNNUpdated 2 hrs ago 0 News 11 people rescued after boat overturns in Seattle By Alta Spells, CNN 4 hrs ago 0 News Start your week smart: Nobel Prize ... Women's March ... Coronavirus ... Afghanistan ... Miya Marcano By Faith Karimi, CNN 4 hrs ago 0 Pets Dog Teaches His Baby Sister How To Crawl | The Dodo Soulmates 4 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos
