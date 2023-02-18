Blinken and Chinese counterpart meet in first face-to-face since spy balloon shot down

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on February 18.

 Shutterstock/Getty Images

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Saturday, in the first face-to-face between senior US and Chinese officials since the US military shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon earlier this month.

In a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Blinken "directly spoke to the unacceptable violation of US sovereignty and international law," according to a statement from State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

CNN's Natasha Bertrand contributed to this report.

