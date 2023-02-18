US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Saturday, a State Department spokesperson said.

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, is the first face-to-face between senior US and Chinese officials since the US shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina earlier this month after it traveled across American airspace.

