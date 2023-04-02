Blinken speaks to Russian foreign minister about WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan

Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo.

 The Wall Street Journal/AP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Sunday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and called for the "immediate release" of detained Americans Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, according to the US State Department.

"Secretary Blinken conveyed the United States' grave concern over Russia's unacceptable detention of a U.S. citizen journalist," a readout from the department said.

CNN's Ramishah Maruf, Zahra Ullah and Uliana Pavlova contributed to this report.

