ORLANDO, Fla. -- OneBlood, the not-for-profit blood center serving Florida, North Carolina and much of the Southeastern United States, is urging all eligible donors to donate blood as soon as possible, noting a critical need for donors.
While all blood types are needed, there is an increased demand for O-negative and O-positive blood donations.
All whole blood donors who donate between May 11-16 will receive a $20 eGift card plus a OneBlood T-shirt.
“The need for blood donations is now and it is ongoing," Susan Forbes, senior vice president of corporate communications and Public Relations for OneBlood, said in a news release. "It is vital that people donate each time they are eligible. A sustained donor response is the key to ensuring that a ready blood supply is available for the community at all times."
To find a OneBlood location or Big Red Bus blood drive and to schedule an appointment, visit www.oneblood.org.
Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. To learn more about the importance of blood donation and how donors can target the power of their blood type, visit oneblood.org.
