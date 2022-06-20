ORLANDO, Fla. -- "Be a first, first responder. Be a blood donor."
That’s the message from OneBlood as the blood center launches a series of blood drives throughout its service area, recognizing and celebrating blood donors for their proactive efforts in saving lives.
OneBlood’s First Responder blood drives bring attention to the importance of a ready blood supply, urging the public to be proactive and not to wait for a tragedy to donate blood.
“Blood donors are the first, first responders. They do their part days before the blood is ever needed, and as a result, save lives,” Susan Forbes, OneBlood’s senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations, said.
OneBlood is turning World Blood Donor Day into a call-to-action about the importance of being a proactive blood donor and is teaming up with police, fire departments and government entities throughout its service area to elevate blood donors to First Responder status. Blood donors will receive a limited edition First Responder T-shirt and a $20 eGift card.
For information about the First Responders blood drive locations, dates/times and to make an appointment, visit http://givelife.io/first.
OneBlood also launched a Share Your Power Podcast episode titled "The First, First Responders." The podcast goes behind the scenes for a first-hand account of what was taking place to save the lives of the Pulse night club survivors and the vital role blood donors played. The podcast includes comments from Pulse survivors, as well as emotional interviews with blood donors who donated before the tragedy as they learn their donations helped saved Pulse survivors.
The podcast sends an impactful message about the importance of a ready blood supply – and the power of OneBlood donors.
