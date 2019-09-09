ATLANTA — As the American Red Cross works supporting those impacted by Hurricane Dorian, providing food, shelter and comfort, blood and platelet donors are urged to give when it is safe to travel to ensure patients in the storm’s path and around the country have access to lifesaving blood.
People can also help by making a financial donation to support relief efforts.
Dorian has forced the closure of blood donation centers and the cancellation of blood drives in its path, causing blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. When blood donations are disrupted in a region of the country, the Red Cross is able to move blood donations where they are needed most.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in southwest Georgia include:
♦ Today, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., ABAC on the Square, 31 East Central Ave., Moultrie;
♦ Today, 1 to 6 p.m., Cordele Community Clubhouse, 108 15th Ave., Cordele;
♦ Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dougherty Comprehensive High School, 1800 Pearce Ave., Albany;
♦ Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Westover Comprehensive High School, 2600 Partridge Lane, Albany;
♦ Friday, 1 to 5 p.m., Tift Regional Medical Center — Tift Regional Events Center, 1657 South Carpenter Road, Tifton;
♦ Sept. 16, 3 to 7 p.m., Ty Ty Baptist Church, 157 N. Church St., Tifton;’
♦ Sept. 17, noon to 6 p.m., Tifton First United Methodist Church, 107 W. 12th St., Tifton;
♦ Sept. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., ABAC John Hunt Town Center, 2802 Moore Highway, Tifton;
♦ Sept. 19, noon to 6 p.m., First United Methodist Moultrie, 409 First St. Southeast, Moultrie;
♦ Sept. 19, 2 to 6 p.m., Turner County Civic Center, 601 E. Madison St., Ashburn;
♦ Sept. 20, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., SouthernCare, 412 First St. Southeast, Moultrie;
♦ Sept. 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Terrell Academy, 602 Academy Drive, Dawson;
♦ Sept. 26, 2 to 7 p.m., Byne Memorial Baptist Church, 2832 Ledo Road, Albany;
♦ Sept. 27, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Deerfield-Windsor School, 2500 Nottingham Way, Albany;
♦ Oct. 3, 2 to 7 p.m., Leesburg Library, 245 Walnut Ave., South, Leesburg;
♦ Oct. 7, noon to 5 p.m., Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Road, Albany;
♦ Oct. 7, 3 to 7 p.m., Northside Baptist Church of Tifton, 4605 Murray Ave., Tifton;
♦ Oct. 8, 1 to 6 p.m., Cordele Community Clubhouse, 108 15th Ave., Cordele;
♦ Oct. 10, noon to 6 p.m., First United Methodist Moultrie, 409 Second St. Southeast, Moultrie;
♦ Oct. 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lee County High School, One Trojan Way, Leesburg;
♦ Oct. 11, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Tift Regional Medical Center — Tift Regional Events Center, 1657 S. Carpenter Road, Tifton.
To donate blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of their donation before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass or use the Blood Donor App.
Financial donations are also needed and allow the Red Cross to make a difference in the lives of people impacted by Dorian. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Financial donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.
Up-to-date information about how the Red Cross is responding to Dorian is available at redcross.org.