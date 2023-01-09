Bloody knife found in basement of missing Massachusetts mother's home, prosecutors say

Ana Walshe, age 39, was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year's Day.

 Cohasset Police

Investigators looking into the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman found a bloody knife in the basement of the home she shared with her husband and accused him of misleading police, a prosecutor with the Norfolk District Attorney's office said in court Monday.

The alleged discovery of the knife was revealed during a Quincy District Court hearing for the woman's husband, Brian Walshe. Ana Walshe, a mother of three, has not been seen since New Year's Day.

CNN's Kiely Westhoff and Isa Kaufman-Geballe contributed to this report.

Tags