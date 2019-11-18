ALBANY -- The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia elected Regent Sachin Shailendra to a one-year term as the board’s chair and Regent James M. Hull to a one-year term as the board’s vice chair.
Shailendra will serve as board chair from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020. Shailendra is the founder and president of SG Contracting Inc., and is known for his integrity, honesty and commitment to client satisfaction. His extensive portfolio of construction experience and his ability to solve problems and effectively communicate plans and processes at all levels make him a valuable leader to assist owners, subcontractors, architects, and designers with new projects and renovation projects alike.
“I’m honored to have this opportunity to serve the citizens of Georgia, my fellow regents and the 333,000 students who are working to improve their lives and the world by studying at institutions in the University System of Georgia,” Shailendra said. “I was fortunate to earn my degree from Georgia Tech, a USG institution, and throughout my term on the Board of Regents I have kept my focus on our students and what they need to be successful. I look forward to continuing this work on behalf of students and families.”
Shailendra is an alumnus of Woodward Academy, where he has served as president of the Alumni Association and as a member of the school’s Advisory Council. He is a member of the Rotary Club of Atlanta and a member of the Atlanta Police Foundation. He is also a board member of both the Georgia REACH Foundation and the Children’s Health Care of Atlanta Sports Network.
Shailendra resides in metro Atlanta with his wife, Stacy Galan Shailendra, and their 9-month old twins, Sydney and Sutton.
James M. Hull will serve as vice-chairman of the board for the same period. Hull is the founder and managing principal of Hull Property Group. He has led the acquisition, development and redevelopment of more than 70 big-box retail, neighborhood and regional shopping centers, including 32 enclosed regional malls, which comprise the company’s 16 million-plus-square-feet of owned retail portfolio located in 15 states.
“Serving and advocating for our state’s 26 institutions of higher education as a member and officer of the Board of Regents is an honor,” Hull said. “Through my capacity on the board, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing first-hand the power education has in transforming not only the life of a student, but of their families as well. It’s inspiring to see the impact our campuses have on our students and their communities in every corner of our state.”
Hull is a lifelong resident of Augusta and currently serves on the boards of the Medical College of Georgia Foundation, the state of Georgia’s REACH Scholarship Program, the Community Foundation of the CSRA and America’s Warrior Partnership (which he co-founded). He serves as chairman of the Augusta University Health System, as vice chair of the Georgia Research Alliance, and is a past chairman of the University System of Georgia Foundation.
Hull endowed the Hull Scholars Program at Augusta University, Paine College and Vanderbilt University. He is a long-standing member of the United Way’s Alexis de Tocqueville Society and has been honored with the United Way’s Founders Award. He received the President’s Award from Augusta University, the Liberty Bell Award from the Augusta Bar Association and the Philanthropist of the Year Award from the Society of Fundraising Professionals. He is a Rotary Club Paul Harris Fellow, past president of the Augusta Assembly, and has been inducted in Junior Achievement’s Business Hall of Fame and Beta Gamma Sigma’s Honor Society. Hull holds a doctor of humane letters from Augusta University.
Hull is married to Karen Newton Hull. Together, they support the Augusta community through their volunteer involvement in many civic initiatives and community organizations.
The Board of Regents is a constitutional body that governs the University System of Georgia, comprising 26 public colleges and universities, the Georgia Public Library Service and the Georgia Archives, and serves more than 333,000 students.