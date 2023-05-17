abac.png

ATLANTA – Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will transition to four-year athletics and will bring back men’s and women’s basketball beginning in 2024-25. The proposal was approved by the University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents at its monthly meeting.

“This is a tremendous day for ABAC,” President Tracy Brundage said. “I’m not just talking about athletics. This a great day for the entire college and our community. This directly aligns with our goals and strategic initiatives in enrollment and brand recognition. The support that ABAC received from many community partners, as well as the plan our team put together, proved to the Board of Regents that this was the right decision.”

