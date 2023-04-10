A boat carrying around 400 migrants is adrift in the Mediterranean Sea between Italy and Malta, and is at risk of capsizing after being stranded for at least 24 hours, along an immigration route that NGOs have warned is perilously dangerous.

The support service Alarm Phone said in a tweet Sunday that it had received a call from the boat, which had departed from Tobruk, Libya, overnight, adding it had reported the situation to authorities, but no rescue operation had been announced.

