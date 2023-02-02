Bodies found in apartment building believed to be those of 3 Michigan rappers missing almost two weeks, city official says

Three bodies found on February 2 in the Detroit area are believed to be those of three rappers who have been missing for almost two weeks, a spokesperson for the city of Highland Park said. (From left): Montoya Givens, Dante Wicker and Armani Kelly are seen here in a split image.

 Detroit Police Department/NamUS

Three bodies found Thursday in the Detroit area are believed those of three rappers who have been missing for almost two weeks, a spokesperson for the city of Highland Park said.

The bodies were found in Highland Park, roughly 6 miles northwest of Detroit, Highland Park spokesperson LaKisha Brown said.

CNN's Michelle Watson and Amy Simonson contributed to this report.

