Bodies found in apartment building identified as 3 Michigan rappers missing for almost two weeks, police say

Three bodies found on February 2 in the Detroit area are believed to be those of three rappers who have been missing for almost two weeks, a spokesperson for the city of Highland Park said. (From left): Montoya Givens, Dante Wicker and Armani Kelly are seen here in a split image.

 Detroit Police Department/NamUS

Three bodies found in the Detroit area this week were identified by authorities Friday as those of three rappers who were missing for almost two weeks, according to Michigan State Police.

The missing men -- Armani Kelly, 28, Dante Wicker, 31, and Montoya Givens, 31 -- were associates whose January 21 performance at a Detroit club was canceled, police have said. Activity on their cell phones stopped early on January 22, according to authorities.

CNN's Shawn Nottingham, Amanda Watts, Michelle Watson and Amy Simonson contributed to this report.

