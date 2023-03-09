The bodies of two Americans who were killed in an armed kidnapping in Mexico are expected to be returned to the US on Thursday, a source from the Mexico Attorney General's Office tells CNN, as the two survivors who were brought to a US hospital have yet to be released back to their families.

The remains of Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown will likely be transported to a funeral home in Brownsville, Texas, according to a US official familiar with the investigation. The repatriation of the remains comes two days after the bodies were discovered alongside their two surviving friends in a house around the Mexican city of Matamoros.

CNN's Sahar Akbarzai, David Shortell, Andi Babineau, Rosa Flores and Andy Rose contributed to this report.

