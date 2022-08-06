Bodies still stacking up in Dougherty County due to drug overdose deaths, GBI staff shortage

ALBANY – During previous surges in COVID-19 Dougherty County was forced to request mobile morgues from the state to store bodies. While deaths related to the novel coronavirus have plummeted in recent months, bodies are still sometimes stacked up.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler, for instance, has at times enlisted local funeral homes to store an excess of bodies.
So if it’s not COVID, what gives?
Basically, the decline in viral deaths has not been matched with a drop in deaths from drug overdoses, primarily opioids.
In 2019, drug overdoses, two-thirds of which were opioid-related, accounted for some 70,000 deaths nationwide and 1,408 in Georgia, 13.1 of every 100,000 deaths in the state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After COVID hit, overdose cases and deaths jumped dramatically and violent crime also exploded during the early part of the pandemic.
For local coroners, the shortage of medical examiners at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has resulted in autopsy delays. Coroners seek examinations in cases of homicide, where drug use is suspected or when the cause of death is unknown.
With the state agency short on forensic pathologists, the bodies frequently must remain in the county where the death occurred until space is available, and the wait for examination results can take days, and for toxicology results, several months.
“It’s two weeks for some, two weeks before they get to it,” Fowler said. “Most times you call, they’ve got eight or 10 cases ahead of your case. They want us to hold the bodies in our morgue until they have a table available. For toxicology, sometimes you’re waiting 60 or 90 days.”
The closest laboratory available, in Macon, does not currently have a full-time forensic pathologist, Fowler said, but sends staff down from Atlanta two or three days a week to fill in. At times the coroner has stored bodies of adults on equipment designed for children and sent some to local mortuaries.
The delay can mean waiting for a cause of death in a homicide case or for grieving families wanting answers.
“A lot of times they want to know what happened to their loved one,” Fowler said. “They can’t make arrangements until we know when the body is coming back.”
The shortage of medical examiners is not one that affects only Georgia but is instead a nationwide issue, the GBI said in an email response to The Albany Herald.
“The shortage of full-time medical examiners is contributing to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office’s current backlog,” the agency said in the email. “Additionally, the surge in opioid overdose deaths has also had a significant impact on our caseload.
“We have a short- to medium-term strategy to address the current backlog, but unfortunately, we are experiencing the effects of the nationwide shortage of medical examiners in a state with continually large population growth.”
The agency has an in-house training program, with two current trainees enrolled, and is advertising on its website seeking to make new hires.
The wait can be hard on families when the cause of death is unknown, Colquitt County Coroner Vernly Brock said.
“It’s tough,” he said. “Families don’t have any closure at that point. They’re just held in limbo until we can get some concrete evidence back to them, something in writing.”
Like Fowler, Brock is testing bodies in cases where COVID is suspected as the cause of death.
The GBI suspended testing for COVID early in the pandemic, but families still need to know because of federal burial benefits they can receive, the coroner said. And funeral directors need to know about COVID deaths.
“Embalmers need to know for dealing with the body,” Brock said. “They need to know so they can protect themselves.”
The best action for funeral home personnel is to use protective equipment and practices for every body in case the deceased had an undetected case of COVID-19 or some other infection, Fowler said.
