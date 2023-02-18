Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: February 18, 2023 @ 4:55 pm
A body has been found in a vehicle submerged in Kentucky flood waters, Marion County Rescue Chief Brian Smith said.
Rescue crews located the car through a drone search Thursday after flooding in southeastern Kentucky. They discovered the body while retrieving the car Friday, affiliate WKYT reported.
The vehicle was flipped on its side and submerged in water about 200 yards from South Highway 49, WKYT reported.
Four rescues were made during the flooding in the county. All were people attempting to cross flooded streets, Smith said.
There are no reports of injuries or missing persons, Smith told CNN.
The deceased has not been identified.
and Shawna Mizelle
CNN
