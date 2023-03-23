Body is 17-year-old accused of shooting 2 at Denver high school, Colorado coroner confirms

Sheriff deputies block a road in a Colorado town where authorities found an abandoned car that belonged to the suspect in a shooting of two administrators at a Denver high school Wednesday.

 Thomas Peipert/AP

The Park County, Colorado, coroner has confirmed that a body found in a wooded area Wednesday evening is 17-year-old Austin Lyle, who allegedly shot and wounded two staff members earlier that day at a Denver high school -- a community already reeling from a fatal incident of gun violence last month.

"The Park County Coroners Office will be continuing to conduct a death investigation," the office said in a statement on Facebook, "and will have no further details after an autopsy is completed."

