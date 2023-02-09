More than three months after the body of an American killed fighting alongside the Ukrainian military was retrieved from opposing forces, his family says his remains are back in the US after an arduous wait.

Joshua Jones, a 24-year-old from Memphis, Tennessee, traveled to fight alongside Ukraine after the Russian invasion began last February. He was killed in August, according to officials with the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), a self-declared Russian-backed separatist region.

CNN's Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

Tags