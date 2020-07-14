Body of drowned Albany teenager found near Mitchell County line

ALBANY -- The drowning death of an Albany teenager whose body was found in the Flint River on Tuesday has been ruled intentional, according to the Dougherty County Coroner’s Office.
Micardo Jones, 19, was declared dead at about 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, but he had been in the water some time before his body was discovered.
“He went missing Sunday,” Coroner Michael Fowler said. “He jumped in the water around Turner Park, north of Turner Park.”
Jones’ body was found around the 4700 block of Radium Springs Road near the Mitchell County Line, Fowler said.
Intentional drownings are not common, but there have been several incidents of individuals jumping from bridges and drowning that Fowler said he is aware of.
