Boil water advisory for parts of San Diego due to E. Coli

A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of San Diego, California and surrounding areas due to possible E. Coli virus that will last through the weekend.

(CNN) — A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of San Diego and surrounding areas in Southern California that will last through the weekend.

Originally issued in the Silver Strand area of Coronado and Imperial Beach, the advisory was expanded late Thursday to include parts of San Diego and Chula Vista.

