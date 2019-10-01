Bond set for Jazzy Huff in downtown murder case

ALBANY – An Albany man accused in an Aug. 21 slaying inside the downtown Riverfront Resource Center building has had bond set, but as of mid-afternoon on Tuesday remained behind bars.
Jazzy Jarrell Huff, 27, was arrested almost immediately after the fatal shooting of Zenas Lee Davis. Police were called at about 1:10 p.m. after employees in the building heard gunfire.
Huff’s bond has been set at $5,000 on each of the four charges under which he was indicted by a Dougherty County grand jury. Those charges are murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Huff, the owner of Jazzy Movers, and Davis, 38, who was his employee, reportedly got into an argument over Davis’ pay prior to the shooting. Police officials said Davis was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
The 125 Pine Avenue building where the shooting occurred is owned by Dougherty County, but the second floor is leased to another entity.
Huff’s attorney, Phil Cannon, has said that he is convinced his client acted in self-defense.
Cannon could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.