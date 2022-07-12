ALBANY — What’s better than sitting around with friends and having a few beers? For some, the answer is talking about a shared reading experience in a favorite brewery ... while having a few beers.
After a hiatus due to COVID-19, followed by relocation to a bakery and then a coffee shop, the Dougherty County Library System is bringing popular reading clubs back downtown. Books & Brews will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Pretoria Fields Brewery, with a discussion about the July selection, “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
And at 1 p.m. on Wednesday the Brown Bag Book Club will meet for the second time at Cornerstone Coffee + Co. That group also is a collaboration with the library.
“We had seen a trend in other libraries where the libraries were going into other places,” Christina Shepherd, assistant director for the Dougherty Library System said. “Some were coffee houses, some were pubs. We were looking around, and Pretoria is a place that has a good crowd. So we called them.”
The event, held at 3 p.m. each third Saturday, draws avid readers and newcomers alike who see the group at a table and drop in to see what’s going on. The library tries to select books for which it has multiple copies for check-out, or participants can reserve a copy from another library in the state’s library system.
“We sit around and discuss the book,” Shepherd said. “We really dive into the decisions the characters made. It’s like we’re talking about real people. For some people it’s the first time they’ve been in a book club, so they don’t know what to expect.”
In the July selection, a reporter interviews a famous Hollywood star who is nearing the end of life and decides to share her story.
“As they go along, they go into her life as a movie star (and) of all of these (husbands), who was the greatest love of her life.”
Having the setting outside the library seems to be a plus, Shepherd said.
“I think it provides an atmosphere for them to really speak about the book and make relationships,” she said. “There have been some people who have been overwhelmed with the idea of (reading) a whole book in a month. A lot of the people who come read several books a week.”
Due to the availability of alcohol, participants must sign a waiver and are responsible for transportation to and from the events. They also are responsible for paying for their food and drink.
The Brown Bag Book Club sessions at Cornerstone are more of a discussion of books in general and do not entail reading a particular book.
“We just get together and talk about the books we have been reading, maybe someone else will want to read it,” Shepherd said. “We were aiming for the lunch breaks. I love it. It makes me happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.