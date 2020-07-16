ALBANY -- The search for a new head for Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission is entering the second phase, with board members seeking someone who can boost small business as well as pursue larger projects.
In the first phase of the three-step process, board members identified the qualifications they desire in the next president and chief executive officer. Matt Reed, a former EDC board member and owner of Georgia CEO, has been serving as interim president since the departure of Justin Strickland at the end of February.
“First of all, I want someone who is qualified, educated and talented, who can be accessible to all people in the community,” Dougherty County Commissioner Clinton Johnson, who serves on the EDC board, said.
In addition to focusing on small and large projects, Johnson said the new president should work to help existing businesses as well as looking to lure new industries and businesses to the area.
“I just think it should be someone who is really dedicated to Albany and Dougherty County and makes real-time decisions about areas that have great investment and places that have seen years of disinvestment (like) the southwest corridor," Johnson said. "I’d like someone who comes in and sees the value Albany has to offer, a good communicator, someone who is intelligent but knows how to watch the market trends and see the direction we need to invest in for economic growth.”
The EDC is funded by the city of Albany, the Dougherty County government and the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. So the head at the EDC will need to be able to work with all three, said Albany City Commissioner and EDC board member Chad Warbington.
“The EDC has to be able to meet the needs of all three of these groups and develop our economy,” he said. “The projects like Georgia-Pacific don’t come around very often. Sometimes you hit a home run and sometimes you take the small wins.
“One of the things we’ve talked about is the EDC needs to look at recruiting small businesses. Some of them may be mom-and-pops, some of them may be chains, businesses with 25 to 50 employees. We need somebody who is a good communicator who communicates with all different groups. I’m very excited about our economic development.”
That communication will be key in building relationships that will help enhance existing industries and reach out to funding partners, said Cynthia George, chair of the EDC board and CEO of Horizons Community Solutions.
The board expects to complete the search process in 100 to 120 days, and in the second phase is accepting applications. The executive search firm The Chason Group is assisting with the process.
“We realized this was not a quick process and we’re working on finding the right person,” George said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.