Detention facilities along the US-Mexico border have surpassed capacity as a growing number of migrants cross into the United States leading up to the May 11 expiration of a Covid-era border restriction known as Title 42, according to a Department of Homeland Security official.

As of Saturday morning, there were more than 20,500 migrants in US Customs and Border Protection custody along the US southern border, the official said, stressing the number of people in custody fluctuates throughout the day.

