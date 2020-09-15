ALBANY -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany has had to reimagine its largest fundraising event – its annual Steak & Burger dinner.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany has announced that its annual Steak and Burger event will be held virtually Thursday. Kickoff will begin at 6:30 p.m. on YouTube, Facebook Live and Stream Yard! This year Peach State Health Plan is the event presenting sponsor, and a big reveal will be made during the event.
This year’s virtual Steak and Burger dinner will be unprecedented as the organization is celebrating its 55th anniversary. The featured entertainment for the evening is singer-songwriter, speaker, and actor, Damien Horne, with celebrity appearances from Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Cedric the Entertainer, Jordin Sparks, James Pickens Jr., also known as “The Chief” from "Greys Anatomy," and many more.
Through the virtual platforms, attendees will join us for an evening filled with entertainment, achievements, speeches from the Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year candidates, and the presentation of the Harry & Jane Willson Partner of the Year Award.
Proceeds from the event will be used to provide scholarships and other opportunities for young people to attend the club. Funds normally used to cater the dinner portion of the event will be used to purchase 3.5 tons of food from Feeding the Valley and will be distributed to needy families throughout the Albany/Dougherty County community.
Viewers will have an opportunity to give to B&G Clubs' HOPE365 campaign via text-to-pledge throughout the program to support the much-needed programs and opportunities offered at the Boys & Girls clubs of Albany’s nine Clubs in Dougherty, Sumter, and Macon counties.
