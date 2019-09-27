Brad Lanier Oil Company announces expansion with professional truck driver travel center in Dougherty County

ALBANY — Brad Lanier Oil Company Inc. has announced their first full-service professional truck driver travel center.
The facility will be located along the soon-to-be finished stretch of Georgia Highway 133 between Valdosta and Albany. Site work on the 6,000-square-foot location will be complete by mid-2020 and a number of south Georgia’s leading firms are engaged in the construction process.
Approvals, to date, include Georgia Department of Transportation driveways and full engineering plans, Lanier Oil officials said.
The new center is anticipated to offer new amenities for the professional truck driver. Professional drivers across south Georgia have a substantial impact on the region’s economy, with trucking responsible for more than $738.9 billion in gross freight revenues for primary shipments.
“Virtually every industry relies on professional truck drivers to deliver goods so they can produce and/or take products to the markets,” CEO Jeff Lanier said. “The completion of Highway 133 will create a more direct route for drivers traveling between Albany and Valdosta.
"Our position on State Highway 133 will make their experience more enjoyable and, in a very tangible way, demonstrate our respect for their contributions to our economy.”
Brad Lanier Oil Company. Inc. has built a reputation over almost seven decades, providing fuel services to the trucking and agriculture industries, and more than 30 years of convenience services to motorists. The family-owned operation has grown to be one of the largest independent motor fuel companies in south Georgia.
The new location will offer diesel, gasoline fueling, a quick service restaurant, a travel/convenience store and many experiences unique to south Georgia.
Its singular aim will be providing efficient and attractive experiences to professional drivers and other motorists.
The Lanier family continued its growth by opening its convenience store chain dubbed “Homerun Foods.” Over the years, Homerun Foods has expanded from one service station to 10 retail locations and a self-serve station in Albany and Leesburg.
For more information on the company, visit bradlanieroil.com/