ALBANY — Century 21 Smith, Branch and Pope recently announced that Century 21 Real Estate LLC recognized sales affiliate Brandon Bracy as a top producer nationwide, honoring him with the 2021 Century 21 Masters Ruby Award.
Ruby level status is awarded to a C21 sales affiliate who has met minimum sales production of $149,000 or 31 closed transaction sides within a calendar year. The sales affiliate also receives a trophy and a personal invitation to attend the annual Century 21 top agent retreat.
“Brandon places his real estate wisdom and passion for life into his everyday business, helping to make clients more comfortable with the real estate transaction as they make what may be the most significant purchase of their lives,” Ron Branch, broker/owner of Century 21 Smith, Branch and Pope, said. “Brandon is a valued and trusted real estate resource for the Dougherty, Lee, Terrell and Worth community and a major contributor to the overall success of CENTURY 21 Smith, Branch and Pope and the Century 21 system as a whole.”
Bracy is a 2021 Graduate of the Georgia Association of Realtors Leadership Academy. The GAR Leadership Academy selects 20 realtors statewide and offers the opportunity to meet other leaders in an intensive learning environment and prepares them to become leaders in their community and in the Realtor organization. Bracy also holds the accredited buyers representative, seller representative specialist, and NAR’s commitment to excellence designations.
“I pride myself in being a student of the (Real Estate) craft,” Bracy said in a news release. “Which enhances my ability to add value to each real estate transaction and ensure that my clients receive top-level professional real estate services they expect and deserve.
“It is truly an honor to receive the Masters Ruby Award and be recognized among such a talented and dedicated group of real estate sales professionals.”
“The power of the Century 21 brand rests on the shoulders of the relentless sales professionals like Brandon Bracy, who always elevate and give 121% to their clients throughout the entire client relationship,” Michael Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate, said. “So as we celebrate their accomplishments, we understand that delivering extraordinary experiences is what homebuyers, sellers and property investors deserve, and they should be demanding from their real estate company and agent of choice.”
Century 21 Smith, Branch and Pope is a full-service brokerage located at 1120 Stuart Ave. in Albany and specializing in residential, commercial and investment properties.
