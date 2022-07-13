ATLANTA – South Georgia baseball fans who are caught up in the 2022 Atlanta Braves' current surge that has propelled them into the thick of the season pennant race will have opportunities soon to reminisce about the Braves' World Series championship run last year.
The Braves have announced additional stops of the World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist. The tour will travel throughout Braves Country through summer 2022 with a total of 151 stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball. Stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni and more at select locations. Each tour stop includes promotional item giveaways and an opportunity to win a VIP Sweepstakes experience to Truist Park as the Braves take on the New York Mets on Oct. 1.
Confirmed tour stops include a swing into southwest Georgia on July 22, where the trophy will be on display at the Truist Bank Branch at noon and at The Home Depot in Albany at 4 p.m.
Other stops on the current leg of the tour include Waycross; Stockbridge; Oxford, Ala.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Columbus, Miss.; Montgomery, Ala.; Columbus, Dunwoody, Darlington and Greenville, S.C.; and Ashville, N.C.
Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 19 division championships, six National League pennants and two World Series titles. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM)/93.7 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.