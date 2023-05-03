Brazilian Federal Police arrested one of former President Jair Bolsonaro's closest aides and two others, in connection to the investigation of a gang that allegedly falsified data on Covid-19 vaccination cards, according to CNN affiliate CNN Brasil. Sixteen search and seizure warrants and six arrest warrants were also served, police said in a statement.

Lieutenant-Colonel Mauro Cid's defense told CNN Brasil that he has not yet obtained access to the inquiry, "which is considerable and confidential." The defense added, "We will declare as soon as we obtain a copy of the records."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags