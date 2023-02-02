Brazilian senator says Bolsonaro participated in a meeting to overturn election and didn't discourage the proposed plan

Senator Marcos do Val said in a press conference on February 2 that both he and Jair Bolsonaro (pictured) were present at a private discussion on December 9.

 Arthur Menescal/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A Brazilian senator says former President Jair Bolsonaro attended a meeting in December to overturn Brazil's 2022 presidential election results, which granted current leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva the presidency.

Senator Marcos do Val said in a press conference on Thursday, that both he and Bolsonaro were present at a private discussion on December 9 organized by Bolsonaro ally and then-congressman Daniel Silveira.

