ALBANY — Other than skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women.
In acknowledgement of that fact, the Dougherty County Health Department is conducting an educational luncheon on Wednesday focusing on the subject.
“October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” Health Department Director Vamella Lovett said. “We are observing the special designation with a lunch and learn pink luncheon focusing on breast cancer in women Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Albany Technical College’s Kirkland Center.”
The Albany Tech campus is located at 1704 S. Slappey Blvd.
Estimates from the American Cancer Society for this year show that about 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women, about 62,930 new cases of carcinoma in situ will be diagnosed and about 41,760 women will die from breast cancer.
Getting mammograms regularly has been shown to lower the risk of dying from breast cancer.
Seating is limited at the luncheon, so anyone interested in attending should call the Dougherty County Health Department Women’s Health at (229) 638-6424, option 4, to make reservations.
The event is sponsored by the health department, Albany Tech, Southwest Public Health District, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Delta Eta Omega Chapter, and the Albany Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.