ALBANY – The Phoebe Foundation has announced that Monique Wilson, a cancer survivor from Albany, has been named the honorary tree lighter for the 2020 Lights of Love ceremony. Often considered the official kick-off of the holiday season, this year’s ceremony is taking place virtually on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.
Wilson was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2016. While that diagnoses might bring feelings of fear or anger to some people, she had a different reaction that continues to fuel her passion for breast cancer awareness today.
“When people see me, they see laughter,” Wilson said. “They see joy. And I’m going to say people see that even more now because I feel I was given a new lease on life when I was diagnosed July 26, 2016, with breast cancer.”
As the Phoebe Cancer Center’s survivorship data coordinator, and as the lead coordinator of the Georgia Chapter of the national Young Survival Coalition, Wilson puts that new lease on life to work every day, helping others who have been impacted by cancer. Together with her husband, Fred Wilson -- also a Phoebe Family member -- they have supported hundreds of cancer patients through various fundraising efforts, including the multiday, Tour de Pink.
“We get on these itty bitty bicycles, which we call road bikes, and we do that every year," Wilson said. "We take three days in October, a Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and we ride our bicycles 200 miles."
While Wilson kept her diagnosis from most of her family and friends in the beginning, she says she relied heavily on her faith for guidance. She endured 33 radiation treatments, a lumpectomy and is still taking hormonal therapy, something she’ll be doing for a few more years.
“I thank God for the power of prayer," she said. "Because, deep down, I really believe that what I went through I was going through to help somebody else in their process. My journey has not been easy. But I’m striving every day.”
The other honorary Lights of Love tree lighters are Robert Thomas of Sumter County at Phoebe Sumter and Shala Juster of Worth County at Phoebe Worth. Their stories of hope, along with Wilson's, can be found by visiting www.lights-of-love.org.
Started in 1983 by the Junior Woman’s Club of Albany, Lights of Love has since raised more than $1 million for cancer services and patients at Phoebe Cancer Center. The Lights of Love trees are special for their symbolic white lights in memory and honor of individuals. For each light purchased for a suggested $25 donation, a card is sent to those honored or to family members. To donate, call (229) 312-GIVE or visit lights-of-love.org.
The public is invited to watch the Lights of Love ceremony on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. on the Phoebe Foundation’s Facebook page (@phoebefoundation). For more information, contact the Phoebe Foundation at (229) 312-4483.
