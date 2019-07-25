Breastfeeding educational event to be held next week in Tifton

TIFTON — Tift Regional Medical Center will commemorate World Breastfeeding Week next week with a special educational event taking place Thursday.
It is set for 6-8 p.m. at Tift Regional Community Events Center.
“All new moms and dads and expecting moms and dads are invited to attend,” Chris Efaw, TRMC vice president of outreach and development, said. “Our Obstetrics Department will have information tables and exhibits on-hand with different vendors.
"There will also be a raffle for great prizes. No registration is required.”
World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year in August to encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies around the world. It observes the Innocenti Declaration signed in August 1990 by government policymakers, World Health Organization, UNICEF and other organizations to protect, promote and support breastfeeding.
The Office on Women’s Health, a section of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, says breastfeeding gives babies a healthy start that lasts a lifetime. The cells, hormones and antibodies in breastmilk help protect babies from illness.
Health offiicals said this protection is unique and changes every day to meet a baby’s growing needs.
For more information on this event, visit www.tiftregional.com or call the TRMC Obstetrics Department at (229) 353-7601. The event center is located at 1657 S. Carpenter Road in Tifton, adjoining Tiftarea YMCA.