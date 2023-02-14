Attorneys for Brett Favre have again filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss the former NFL quarterback from a lawsuit filed by the state of Mississippi seeking to recoup millions of dollars distributed as part of what the state calls a statewide welfare fraud scheme.

"It is apparent that MDHS (Mississippi Department of Human Services) has sued Favre, a Mississippi and national celebrity, to try to deflect responsibility for its own egregious wrongdoing in allowing tens of millions of dollars of its public funds to be misspent -- funds for which MDHS itself admits it was 'exclusively responsible,'" Favre's attorneys wrote in the filing.

