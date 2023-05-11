Brett Favre withdraws defamation lawsuit against sports commentator Pat McAfee

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has withdrawn his lawsuit filed earlier this year against sports commentator and former NFL punter Pat McAfee, according to statements from the two on Thursday.

Favre had alleged that McAfee defamed him on his popular podcast, when McAfee called the former quarterback a "thief" who was "stealing from poor people in Mississippi."

