Florida's Brevard Zoo has welcomed a clutch of grasshopper sparrows, which the zoo said will help boost the species' critically endangered population.

The two sparrow chicks hatched on April 10 after incubating in their eggs for just 10 days, according to an email from the Brevard Zoo. The babies were born to parents Peg and Eddie, who were matched by a pair of "Florida grasshopper sparrow experts," the zoo explained in a news release.

