Brian Kemp defeats Stacey Abrams to win Georgia governor reelection bid, CNN projects

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, here at a campaign rally on November 1, in Cumming, Georgia, has defeated Stacey Abrams to win Georgia governor reelection bid, CNN projects.

 John Bazemore/AP

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp will be reelected in Georgia, CNN projected, winning a rematch of his 2018 race against Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Kemp had been seen as the favorite in the race for months, with Abrams unable to capture the momentum she experienced in 2018 and hampered by broader voter discontent with Democratic control of Washington.

