Brian Walshe killed and dismembered his wife Ana Walshe and disposed of her body in dumpsters, a prosecutor with the Norfolk district attorney's office said at his arraignment on Wednesday.

"Rather than divorce, it is believed that Brian Walshe dismembered Ana Walshe and discarded her body," prosecutor Lynn Beland said.

CNN's Gloria Pazmino, Rob Frehse, Bonney Kapp, Kristina Sgueglia, John Miller and Amanda Watt contributed to this report.

